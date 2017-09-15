London

Fire at factory and offices in Chantry Place, Harrow

  • 15 September 2017
About 20 people were evacuated as fire broke out at a factory and offices in north-west London.

Nearly 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Chantry Place, Harrow, at 23:47 BST on Thursday.

London Fire Brigade said a warehouse was alight and a cordon was put in place amid fears that propane cylinders might explode.

Residents were told to leave properties as a precaution, while trains to nearby Headstone Lane station were stopped.

