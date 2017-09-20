Anti-terror police have arrested a woman after she arrived at Heathrow Airport on a flight from Turkey.

The 22-year-old was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command at about 22:20 BST on Tuesday.

She is being questioned on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The Met said she was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

She was taken to an east London police station where she remains in custody.