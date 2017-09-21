Image caption The office shot himself in the foot after attending an incident in west London

A police firearms officer has shot himself in the foot.

Officers attended an address in Acton, west London, at 04:20 BST to carry out a "welfare check" on an occupant, the Met said.

After leaving the property a police firearm was fired by the officer, injuring his own foot. He was taken to hospital, where his condition is not life-threatening.

No other shots were fired and no-one else was injured.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.