From the section

Image copyright Ryan Hooper Image caption An unidentified body was discovered last Wednesday afternoon

A man and woman accused of murder after a badly-burned body was found in a London garden will stand trial next year.

Ouissem Medouni, 40, and Sabrina Kouider, 34, both of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.

The body was found in a garden in Southfields, south London.

The victim has been named locally as Sophie Lionnet, 21, a nanny from Troyes, in north-eastern France.