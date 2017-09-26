Couple in court over burned body in Southfields garden
- 26 September 2017
- From the section London
A man and woman accused of murder after a badly-burned body was found in a London garden will stand trial next year.
Ouissem Medouni, 40, and Sabrina Kouider, 34, both of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.
The body was found in a garden in Southfields, south London.
The victim has been named locally as Sophie Lionnet, 21, a nanny from Troyes, in north-eastern France.