Image caption Reports had been made to police earlier of a man armed with a blade on the tube

A man found with two knives has been arrested following reports of an armed man at a tube station in east London.

The 39-year-old is being linked to reports of an armed man at West Ham tube station at rush hour on Thursday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The arrest was made in Whitechapel at around 17:40 BST.

There are no reported injuries and the man remains in custody. The incident is not thought to be terror-related.

Earlier, firearms squads swooped on both West Ham and Bromley by Bow stations to search for a suspect, causing delays on tube lines.