Met officer dismissed over 'obscene selfies'

  • 29 September 2017
A specialist firearms officer has been kicked out of the Metropolitan Police for taking obscene images of himself in uniform and sending them to a stranger.

Pc Peter Stallard was dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing on Thursday.

He had taken seven photos - some of which were obscene selfies - while on duty last year, showing police vehicles and his uniform

He then sent the images to a member of the public he had never met in person.

A misconduct panel ruled that the photos made it obvious that Stallard had taken the photos while on duty and in uniform at a police station.

The Met said in a statement: "The panel found the allegations proven and that they had breached the standards of professional behaviour in such a serious way that this amounted to gross misconduct.

"The panel determined that the only appropriate sanction was dismissal without notice."

