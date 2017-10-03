Image caption Emergency services are still treating the man at the scene on Riding House Street, central London

A workman suffered severe burns when he apparently cut through a power cable in central London.

Workers from buildings on Riding House Street said they saw a man on fire after power was suddenly cut in the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 11.00 BST. The man is currently being treated by emergency services at the scene.

Two other people are being treated for minor burns.