Man charged with east London murder

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rodney Parlour died from multiple injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of Rodney Parlour in east London, police have said.

Mr Parlour, 51, died from multiple injuries at his home in Hood Road, Rainham, on Monday.

The 47-year-old suspect was due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Hornchurch, before being released on police bail pending further inquiries.