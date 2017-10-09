'Man's face slashed' in Leytonstone knife attack
- 9 October 2017
A man was slashed in the face during a knife attack on a busy road in east London.
Police were called to the scene of the attack on High Road, Leytonstone, at about 14.30 BST.
The victim - believed to be in his early 20s - was taken to hospital with facial injuries. He remains in a serious but stable condition.
The road was closed while police carried out an investigation. There have been no arrests, police said.