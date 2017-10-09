London

'Man's face slashed' in Leytonstone knife attack

  • 9 October 2017
Image caption Police were called to the scene on High Road, Leytonstone

A man was slashed in the face during a knife attack on a busy road in east London.

Police were called to the scene of the attack on High Road, Leytonstone, at about 14.30 BST.

The victim - believed to be in his early 20s - was taken to hospital with facial injuries. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed while police carried out an investigation. There have been no arrests, police said.

