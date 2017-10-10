Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mulumebet Girma was jailed for helping failed suicide bomber Hussain Osman to flee

A council worker who helped a would-be bomber escape has been sacked after her conviction came to light.

Mulumebet Girma was jailed for helping failed suicide bomber Hussain Osman flee after his attempt to kill Tube passengers on 21 July, 2005.

She helped him escape to Brighton before he fled to Rome, where he was arrested.

Ms Girma was employed as a trainee assistant at Southwark Council in 2013 shortly after being released from jail.

The 33-year-old from Brighton even appeared on the cover of a council magazine to demonstrate the success of an apprenticeship scheme, according to The Sun.

She failed to tell her employer about her criminal record and has since been sacked, the council said.

'Robust review'

Eleanor Kelly, chief executive of Southwark Council, said: "As soon as her background came to light we took immediate action and terminated her employment.

"She did not disclose her full offence to the council. During her employment this individual never had access to police watch list data.

"We have fully reviewed her activity while she was employed at the council, including her computer usage, and no wrongdoing was uncovered.

"We have also undertaken a robust review of our processes and procedures in light of this incident."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Hussein Osman was involved in an attempt to detonate rucksacks laden with explosives on Underground trains and a bus

Ms Girma, also known as Mulu, was 24 in 2008 when she was jailed for 10 years. That was reduced to five after an appeal.

She had been found guilty of assisting an offender and failing to disclose information about Osman's involvement in the attempted attacks.

She was sentenced alongside her sister Yeshi Girma, who is Osman's wife.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Osman was jailed for life in July 2007 after being convicted of conspiracy to murder

Osman, along with Muktar Said Ibrahim, Yassin Omar, and Ramzi Mohammed, tried to detonate rucksacks laden with explosives on three Underground trains - at Shepherd's Bush station, Oval station and Warren Street station, and a bus in Hackney Road. The bombs failed to go off.

The attempted attacks came two weeks after four suicide bombers struck in central London, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770.

They were jailed for life in July 2007 after being convicted at London's Woolwich Crown Court of conspiracy to murder.