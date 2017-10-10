Joshua Bwalya stab murder charges dropped
Murder charges have been dropped against two men accused of killing a teenager in London.
The pair had been charged over the death of 16-year-old Joshua Bwalya, whose body was found in Movers Lane, Barking, on 2 August.
Another 16-year-old boy and a man, 20, were also injured during the attack.
At the Old Bailey earlier, charges against Ayrton Ambrose, 20, from Peckham, and Kareem Lashley-Weekes, 20, from Stratford were discontinued.
They had been due to face a three week trial starting on 5 February on a charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder, which were also dropped.
A post-mortem examination showed Joshua died from multiple stab wounds.