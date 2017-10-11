Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur Collins is accused of throwing acid at clubbers in the Wringer and Mangle

A club-goer has described the moment acid was hurled over a packed dance floor, injuring 16 people.

Kwami Licorish was giving evidence at Wood Green Crown Court in the trial of Arthur Collins, the ex-partner of reality TV star Ferne McCann, and co-defendant Andre Phoenix.

They are accused of throwing the acid at Wringer and Mangle nightclub in Dalston, east London, on April 17.

Mr Collins, 25, and Mr Phoenix, 21, both deny the charges against them.

They face five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent, and 11 counts of actual bodily harm.

Image copyright @PhieMcKenzie Image caption Sixteen people were injured in April's attack at an east London nightclub

Questioned about the night, Mr Licorish said he remembered a splash on his face when dancing with friends.

"There was a very strong smell, an overpowering smell. My eyes were burning, my face was burning," he told the court.

When asked how people reacted, Mr Licorish replied: "Everyone was screaming, shouting, running. Everybody."

Jurors have heard 16 people on the crowded dance floor were injured by the substance, which had a pH level of 1.

'Violence and dishonesty'

Mr Licorish has several previous convictions for violence, including carrying pepper spray and robbery, the court heard.

George Carter-Stephenson QC, defending Mr Collins, argued it went to show he had a "propensity for violence and dishonesty".

Jurors were played CCTV from inside the club appearing to show Mr Licorish and his three friends talking face-to-face with both accused men in a situation showing signs of "escalating into violence".

Mr Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, accepts throwing the fluid but says he did not know that acid was in the bottle.

The prosecution allege "he was assisted" by Mr Phoenix, of Tottenham.

The trial continues.