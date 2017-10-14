Thames search for man seen falling from Tower Bridge
- 14 October 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are searching the River Thames after witnesses saw a man fall from Tower Bridge.
Several people reported seeing the man fall from the central London bridge shortly before 18.00 BST on Friday, City of London Police said.
He is described as black and wearing dark clothing.
Police have released a CCTV image of the man, who has not yet been identified, and are calling for witnesses to come forward.