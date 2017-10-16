Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption One man has died at the scene of the stabbing

One man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station in London.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called just after 19:30 BST to the station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.

The two injured people have been taken to hospital "as a priority", the ambulance service said.

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire Image caption Three patients were treated at the scene but one man has died, London Ambulance Service said

Image copyright PA Image caption Cordons are in place at the scene of the incident

Parsons Green Lane and the station have been closed by police and cordons are in place.

British Transport Police tweeted that extra officers were at the scene assisting the Metropolitan Police: