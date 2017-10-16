Parsons Green Tube station stabbing leaves one dead and two hurt
One man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station in London.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.
Police were called just after 19:30 BST to the station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.
The two injured people have been taken to hospital "as a priority", the ambulance service said.
Parsons Green Lane and the station have been closed by police and cordons are in place.
British Transport Police tweeted that extra officers were at the scene assisting the Metropolitan Police: