Image copyright Met Police Image caption The man is described as white aged between 40 to 50 years old, with short white or blonde hair

Two women and seven children have been sexually touched by an attacker in the last three months, police said.

The women, aged 27 and 25, and children aged 11-13 were approached in the Greenwich and Lewisham areas of London.

Police said the suspect attacked all nine of his victims in broad daylight before fleeing on foot.

The attacks, which police believed are linked, took place between 30 June and 16 October with three taking place within half an hour on 5 October.

CCTV of the latest incident - in Honor Oak Road on Monday - has been released in a bid to help identify a man.

The attacker is described as a white man aged between 40- 50, with short white or blond hair.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The suspect attacked all nine of his victims in broad daylight before fleeing on foot

Supt Lee Hill said: "These incidents were very frightening for the victims. I am appealing to the public to help identify and locate this man as quickly as possible.

"Although none of the victims have suffered physical injury, the effects of becoming a victim of sexual assault can be lasting and traumatic."

Scotland Yard said patrols in the areas have increased and officers are speaking to local schools to reassure pupils and parents.

"I am concerned that there may be more victims who have not yet come forward and are not receiving the support that they may need. I would urge any victims who have not yet come forward to contact police," Supt Hill said.