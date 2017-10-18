Image caption Reker Ahmed suffered a bleed on his brain, a fractured eye socket and fractured spine

A teenager accused of being involved in a street attack that hospitalised a Kurdish student told a court he "panicked" after being provoked.

Reker Ahmed had his spine fractured during a "brutal" late-night assault in Croydon, south London, on 31 March.

Kurt Killick, 18, told Croydon Crown Court violence broke out after an accomplice of Mr Ahmed became "aggressive" towards his friends.

Mr Killick, four other men and a woman all deny being part of the attack.

Seventeen-year-old Mr Ahmed also suffered a fractured eye socket and a bleed on the brain after being subjected to two attacks over the course of 16 minutes.

The six people on trial:

George Walder, 23, of Myrtle Road, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Lliam Neylon, 19, of Ferris Avenue, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Daryl Davis, 21, of Laurel Crescent, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Danyelle Davis, 24, of Laurel Crescent, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Kurt Killick, 18, of Courtwood Lane, is charged with two counts of violent disorder and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent

Kyran Evans, 23, of Shrublands Avenue, is charged with two counts of violent disorder

Mr Killick said Mr Ahmed and another man called Dilshad Mohammed came up to him as he was among a group of people outside The Goat Pub.

Mr Mohammed asked the group for marijuana and cigarettes and then started to get "aggressive" before a fight broke out, Mr Killick told the court.

Image caption The victim was subjected to two assaults over the course of 16 minutes, shortly before midnight near The Goat pub

Mr Killick admitted pushing Mr Ahmed to the floor and "kicking him twice in the legs" to defend one of his friends.

He said: "I just saw him go for my friend as I ran forward I thought he was going to attack George [Walder]. I panicked really."

Mr Killick said Mr Ahmed got straight back up from the ground after he kicked him.

The trial continues.