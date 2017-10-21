Image copyright Met Police Image caption Omid Saidy was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube station

A second teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Omid Saidy, 20, of Fulham, was fatally wounded in the attack in west London at 19:30 BST on Monday.

Shafiq Smith, 18, of Brudenell Road, south-west London, is charged with murder, attempted murder and threatening a person with a bladed or pointed article.

He is due to appear before Wimbledon magistrates later.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, has also been charged with murder and threatening another man with a knife.

He appeared at Wimbledon Youth Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 23 October.

An 18-year-old man, a friend of the victim who arrived on a moped, was also stabbed in the incident and is still in hospital with serious injuries, police said. He has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two females and another male who were arrested at the same time as Mr Smith, on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.