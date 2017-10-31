Image copyright PA Image caption Gary Goldsmith is accused of assaulting his wife, Julie-Ann Goldsmith

The Duchess of Cambridge's uncle has asked the court to be cautioned over the alleged assault of his wife.

Gary Goldsmith was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with assault by beating of Julie-Ann Goldsmith.

The alleged incident was said to have happened outside their central London home in the early hours of 13 October.

The defence asked for a two-week adjournment and Mr Goldsmith will now appear in court on 14 November.

His lawyers wanted the delay so the caution could be considered and told Mr Goldsmith he did not need to attend the hearing.

But Katie Bryan, prosecuting, said: "We have considered caution, and we are proceeding to charge and bring this matter before the court."

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said: "He will come back on 14 November in front of me and we will then make progress with the case one way or another."

Mr Goldsmith is the younger brother of Carole Middleton and attended the weddings of both the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister, Pippa Middleton.