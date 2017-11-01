Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur Collins denies knowing the substance he threw was acid

A man accused of carrying out an acid attack with the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann claims he was also burnt by the corrosive substance.

Andre Phoenix, 21, is accused of helping Arthur Collins with an attack at the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston.

Mr Collins, 25, is the father of Ms McCann's unborn child and the two men had been out celebrating the news of her pregnancy, a court heard.

Clubbers were hurt when a row broke out between Mr Collins and a group of men.

Mr Collins admits throwing the substance in the club on 17 April, but denies knowing it was acid.

Mr Phoenix claimed on Wednesday that his face stung after trying to hold Mr Collins back to break up a potential fight.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Andre Phoenix (left) is accused of helping Arthur Collins (right) with an attack at the Mangle E8 nightclub in Dalston

The jury at Wood Green Crown Court was shown footage of Mr Phoenix apparently scooping handfuls of ice out of the sinks behind the bar to apply to his face.

"One of the bar staff kept moving my hand, so I couldn't get in to the ice bucket," he said.

Despite the pain, Mr Phoenix stayed in the club until 02:30 BST, before making his way to a kebab shop then getting a taxi home.

He said he had no idea why his face was stinging and was unaware there had been an acid attack at the club until he went to hospital the following day.

'Felt sorry'

"When I was checking in the lady asked me if I had been at the Mangle nightclub, and I said yes, the she told me there had been an acid attack," he said.

He denied knowing Mr Collins had acid on him in the club, or that he planned to throw it or urging him to throw it.

Mr Phoenix said he "felt sorry" for the victims of the attack.

Mr Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, denies five counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and nine counts of actual bodily harm (ABH) against 14 people.

Co-accused Mr Phoenix, of Clyde Road, Tottenham, north London, denies four counts of GBH and two counts of ABH.

The trial continues.