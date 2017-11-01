Image copyright Ed Hoppitt Image caption Police were called after a taxi mounted a pavement in Covent Garden, London

Four people have been injured, including one seriously, after a taxi mounted a pavement in London.

The incident, in Southampton Street, Covent Garden, is not believed to be terror-related, police have said.

A man has been transferred to a major trauma centre with a serious leg injury. Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a fourth was treated by paramedics.

The driver of the taxi was detained at the scene.

Police believe two vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place just after 17:00 GMT.

London's Air Ambulance trauma team attended the scene.

An eyewitness described seeing a person trapped under the taxi and "hearing screams" as pedestrians were struck.

Image copyright Al Tolan Image caption Police say two cars are thought to have been involved

Another onlooker said he initially thought the incident was terror-related.

"Everyone was running, panicking and screaming", he said.