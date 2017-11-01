Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after London taxi crash
Four people have been injured, including one seriously, after a taxi mounted a pavement in London.
The incident, in Southampton Street, Covent Garden, is not believed to be terror-related, police have said.
A man has been transferred to a major trauma centre with a serious leg injury. Two others were taken to hospital with minor injuries and a fourth was treated by paramedics.
The driver of the taxi was detained at the scene.
Police believe two vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place just after 17:00 GMT.
London's Air Ambulance trauma team attended the scene.
An eyewitness described seeing a person trapped under the taxi and "hearing screams" as pedestrians were struck.
Another onlooker said he initially thought the incident was terror-related.
"Everyone was running, panicking and screaming", he said.