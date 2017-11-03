Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old boy was found with multiple stab wounds in Betts Park, Anerley

A teenager has been stabbed to death in a park in south-east London.

The 17-year-old boy was found with multiple wounds in Betts Park, Anerley, on Thursday at about 19:30 GMT.

Paramedics and London's Air Ambulance were called but the teenager died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Scotland Yard said no arrests have been made and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The boy is the 16th teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital this year.

On Sunday evening another 17-year-old was killed outside the Whitgift Shopping Centre in Croydon.