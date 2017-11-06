Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohanna Abdhou was also known as Montana, police said

Two teenagers are set to face trial next year accused of the murder of a young woman who was shot dead in the street while out with friends.

Mohanna Abdhou, 20, died at the scene in Malvern Road, Kilburn, north-west London, on 26 May.

Ms Abdhou, known as Montana, died from a single gunshot wound, a post-mortem examination found.

Two males on bicycles shot at the group standing near Dickens House.

A 16-year-old boy and Mohammed Tawfik, 19, of Kensal Green, west London, appeared before the Old Bailey by video link on Monday.

They spoke only to confirm their names as Judge Anthony Leonard QC set a four-week trial to start on 3 April and a plea hearing on 22 January. The judge remanded the pair in custody.