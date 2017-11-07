From the section

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Food group Agrokor is Croatia's largest private company

A businessman described as one of Europe's "most wanted" fugitives has been arrested in the UK.

Ivica Todoric, 66, denies accusations of fraud and corruption in his native Croatia, where he founded its biggest private company, Agrokor.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued after the firm collapsed, having amassed debts of over 5 billion euro.

Mr Todoric was arrested by Met Police officers in London and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

He founded Agrokor in 1989 and served as CEO until April, when a government-appointed crisis manager took control.

The firm, the Balkans' main food producer, is facing bankruptcy proceedings.

Mr Todoric, who denies any wrongdoing, is accused of falsifying accounts to hide unsustainable debts estimated at £4.8bn (€5.4bn).

Criminal prosecutions have begun in Croatia against 14 senior figures at Agrokor, including Mr Todoric, on suspicions of corruption and forgery.