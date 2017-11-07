Image copyright Press Association Image caption Razvana Zeib and her husband Rafaqat Hussain were both jailed for their role in a £7m fake heist from a Heathrow depot

A mother-of-four has been jailed for her part in a fake £7m heist staged at Heathrow Airport.

Two security guards staged a robbery to cover their tracks after they stole 26 bags of cash from Heathrow airport on 14 March.

Razvana Zeib, 35, planned to move at least £900,000 of stolen funds through a bank account in Pakistan.

She pleaded guilty at Kingston Crown Court to money laundering and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Zeib's husband, Rafaqat Hussain, who organised the raid, was jailed in October for 10 years and three months.

'Not naive'

Judge Stephen John told Zeib that while she may not have known about the fake heist, she knew the money was the product of a crime.

The judge said: "You were a willing participant, you were in it for financial gain and you were not a naive and unassuming wife."

Loomis employees Mohammad Siddique, 32, and Ranjeev Singh, 40, reported their van missing as part of a plan to steal £7m from a British Airways cargo depot.

Siddique was later found bound by cables on a service road near the M40 in Buckinghamshire, with the van abandoned and the cash missing.

The two security guards made it appear they were victims, but phone records showed Siddique had been in contact with Hussain and Singh.

Both men were jailed for six-and-half years.