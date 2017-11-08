Image copyright MADAME TUSSAUDS Image caption The figure will join fellow world leaders, including US President Donald Trump

Madame Tussauds has completed its waxwork of Prime Minister Theresa May.

The figure will join fellow world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, at the London attraction's Downing Street set.

Mrs May is depicted stepping out of the Number 10 doorway wearing a red suit, donated by designer Amanda Wakeley.

It is the same outfit she wore on the general election night in June and for her first meeting with Mr Trump.

Image copyright MADAME TUSSAUDS Image caption Mrs May is depicted stepping out of the Number 10 doorway

Sculptors spent four months crafting the likeness of Mrs May, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

She is the latest in a long line of British prime ministers immortalised at the attraction since 1855.

Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, said: "Whilst there may be no end in sight to Brexit talks, it has only taken our highly talented team of sculptors four months to create this phenomenal likeness of Theresa May.

Image copyright MADAME TUSSAUDS

Image copyright Tussauds/PA Wire Image caption Spot the difference: The waxwork is dressed in an identical outfit to the one worn by the PM

"Mrs May is set to leave a lasting impression on British politics, and I'm confident the same will be said about her figure and our visitors," he said.

"It's clear the next few months aren't going to be easy as she guides our country through some difficult decisions, but whilst her policies may be questioned we can guarantee our wax figure of the prime minister is most definitely strong and stable."