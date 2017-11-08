Image copyright Google Image caption The flats had turned "into an ice box," resident Joyce Hopper said

Hundreds of south London homes have been without gas for five days after heating systems in four tower blocks were turned off due to safety concerns.

It is the third time in two years the communal heating in Arden House, Pinter House, Beckett House and Edrich House in Stockwell have been affected.

About 360 homes were cut off after a potential leak was detected.

Hyde Housing said it was "doing everything it can" to resolve the problem.

"The place has turned into an ice box," resident Joyce Hopper told the BBC.

Temperatures as low as 6C (44F) have been registered inside the properties.

Ms Hopper, who is Chair of Arden House Association, said: "I can't sleep because its too cold. It's horrendous - real nightmare stuff."

Temporary heating

Engineers stopped the gas supply after a drop pressure in was detected in the central heating systems of all four tower blocks.

It is believed a gas leak caused the pressure change.

Ben Bello, Head of Housing for Hyde, said: "No one should be without heating or hot water."

A temporary heating system is expected to be installed by the end of the week, ahead of longer term maintenance work.

Electric fan heaters and emersion heaters had been provided to all properties, Mr Bello said, and Hyde Housing said it will reimburse residents for any extra electricity costs while the temporary system is installed.

In October 2015 residents in the four tower blocks went without heating and hot water services for 11 days after boilers failed.

The boilers stopped working again in October 2016.