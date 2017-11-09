Image copyright Croydon Council Image caption A CGI impression of the memorial which will commemorate those killed in the crash

Two memorials honouring the victims of the Croydon tram derailment will be unveiled on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Seven people died when the commuter tram overturned on 9 November 2016.

A stone plinth has been erected near the crash site at Sandilands Junction, and a new communal area built in New Addington.

Tony Newman, leader of the council, said there ceremony "gives all those affected a chance to think back".

Image copyright PA Image caption Seven people died and 50 were injured when a tram derailed in Croydon

"Although a year has passed since the incident we still mourn those who died on that dreadful day," Mr Newman added.

The seven victims of the crash were: Donald Collett, Philip Logan, Robert Huxley, Mark Smith, Dane Chinnery, Phil Seary and Dorota Rynkiewicz.

The tram had been travelling at 44mph in a 13mph zone when it derailed near the Sandilands Junction area of Croydon, an interim report found.