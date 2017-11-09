Image copyright Jonas family Image caption Michael Jonas was found with multiple stab wounds in Betts Park

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a park.

Michael Jonas was attacked in Betts Park, Penge, south-east London.

Officers found the teenager with multiple stab wounds on November 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene just under an hour later.

The two boys, aged 17 and 16, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday in connection with the stabbing.

A post-mortem examination at the Princess Royal University Hospital confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and haemorrhage.

Michael was the 16th teenager to be stabbed to death in the capital this year.