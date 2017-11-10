Image copyright EPA Image caption Seven people died when the tram overturned at Sandilands

One year after the Croydon tram derailment and there are still many questions.

Many of those who were injured or lost loved ones in the incident find that frustrating.

There is also a deep anger among many and a feeling from some that they have been forgotten by Transport for London (TfL).

Seven people died when the commuter tram overturned on 9 November 2016.

Widow Marilyn Logan told me that she was struggling financially and would not be buying presents for Christmas.

She said she was lost in a bewildering system.

And while TfL has admitted liability and says it wants to do everything it can to help, she is not the only one who feels abandoned.

Some solicitors we've spoken to say they have clients who have also fallen through the cracks.

And there are still no definitive answers as to why the driver was speeding on a sharp bend at Sandilands.

One of the reports from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said he "lost awareness".

The full report is due in the next few weeks.

What seems to be happening is the safeguards put in place for trams seem to be aligning more with rail, as opposed to previously when they were more closely associated with buses.

Image caption A stone plinth and a new communal area have been built in the centre of New Addington

What has been unusual are the recommendations that the RAIB has made as their investigation has proceeded.

Many of these have already been implemented by TfL.

There have been additional speed restrictions on corners and more signage. The maximum speed has been reduced across the network from 80 kph (50 mph) to 70 kph (43 mph).

Most controversially, an in-cab protection device has been installed in all of the cabs. It detects if drivers are not concentrating or in danger of falling asleep.

The union ASLEF initially thought it was too distracting for drivers and threatened strike action.

It would be no surprise if a system that alerts drivers if they are speeding is also eventually implemented.

These are changes that could be put in across tram systems in the UK to try and prevent a similar crash happening again.