Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, has brain damage

A mother and father are fighting a High Court battle to stop their eight-month-old son's life support being switched off.

Isaiah Hasstrup is brain damaged and dependent on a ventilator to keep him alive at King's College Hospital, London.

Doctors said giving him further treatment is "futile, burdensome and not in his best interests".

But father Lanre Hasstrup and mother Takesha Thomas want it to continue.

Isaiah was born with a severe brain injury believed to have been caused by oxygen deprivation.

Doctors do not think there are any "further investigations or forms of treatment" which would benefit him, the hospital's barrister Fiona Paterson said.

'No violence'

She told Mr Justice MacDonald relations between hospital bosses and Isaiah's parents were "difficult".

The court heard Mr Hasstrup has been barred from visiting the hospital following an incident a few days ago.

But Mr Hasstrup said there had been "no violence".

"I am not a saint but I am not a demon either," he said.

Mr Justice MacDonald said he hoped mediation could avoid a full trial.

Failing that, the court case will formally begin on 15 January.