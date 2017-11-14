Girl, 14, arrested in south London over terror offence
- 14 November 2017
- From the section London
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 14-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence.
The teenager was held at an address in south London on suspicion of assisting a person to carry out an act of terrorism.
Scotland Yard said she had been detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) by the Met's counter terrorism command.
The girl is in custody at a south London police station as inquiries continue, the force said.