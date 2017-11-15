Image copyright Tim P. Whitby Image caption Sadiq Khan was joined by musicians, artists and campaigners to launch the "London Needs You Alive - don't carry a knife" campaign

Musicians and artists have joined the Mayor of London to launch a campaign to stop young Londoners carrying knives.

Rappers Yungen and Bossman Birdie have joined the "London Needs You Alive" campaign, posting on social media why they would not carry a knife.

The campaign includes an online video and a toolkit for schools.

Some charities have claimed the campaign "won't change anything" and money would be better spent on grassroots projects.

Collette Allen, director of community-based support group Hackney Quest, said: "The people watching these videos won't be carrying knives.

"Young people carry knives because they're scared, they need more safe places and more youth workers."

Janette Collins, founder of youth group The Crib, said the new campaign was an "important tool".

But "it needs schools and grassroots campaigns to get the message out there," she added.

Image copyright Mayor of London Image caption Young people are being asked to share on social media why they do not carry a knife

This year 40 Londoners under the age of 25 have been stabbed to death.

Knife crime in London has risen 33% since July 2016.

The number of knife-inflicted injuries on the under 20s has also increased 30% since 2012.

Gangs account for less than 5% of London knife crime, according to a police and crime report.

"Young influencers" on social media - including Photographer Tom Sloan, award winning blogger The Slumflower and poet Hussain Manawer - are being asked to share the video and use the hashtag #LondonNeedsYouAlive.

Sadiq Khan said: "We can't solve the problem by police enforcement alone.

"We need to get the message across that our young Londoners are too valuable to risk their lives by carrying a knife."

The campaign is also backed by actress Brooke Kinsella, who lost her brother Ben to knife crime in 2008.

She said: "We need to remember that knife crime doesn't just destroy one life, it destroys countless lives."