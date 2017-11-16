Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Evelyn Brandao, her partner Hervon Charles and station manager Justyna Syla with baby Reign

A baby has been born at London Waterloo station after his mother went into labour on a train, Network Rail has revealed.

Evelyn Brandao was travelling into the busy station on 16 October when she approached a train guard to say she was about to have her son.

When the train arrived at Waterloo she was rushed into the first aid room where she gave birth to baby Reign.

He is believed to be the first baby born at the station.

Ms Brandao said the raspberry leaf tea she drunk "must have really worked".

The mother had been travelling into the capital with her family from Woking when she spoke to train guard at 15:45 BST.

Ms Brandao said she had been "hoping that Reign would wait, but there was no chance" and the baby arrived at 16:10 weighing 6lb 8oz (2.9kg).

After being checked over by paramedics, the family were taken to nearby St Thomas' Hospital.

Waterloo station shift manager Justyna Syla, who took the call from the train guard, said "it was a first for me and something that will live long in the memory".