Image caption People living nearby have fought for three years to have the rubbish removed

The Environment Agency has cleared 2,500 tonnes of waste from a giant rubbish pile in south London.

The 50ft-high heap lay just yards away from a row of houses in Orpington whose residents fought for three years to have it removed.

Work to clear the former Waste4Fuel site began in November 2016 and has cost more than £4.5m in public funds.

The firm had originally intended to burn the waste brought to the site for renewable energy.

Image caption The huge pile is thought to have been responsible for a number of fires

The Environment Agency began a legal battle with the firm in 2014 claiming the waste was not being treated properly.

After a two-year fight Bromley Council secured ownership of the land and cleared the way for contractors Veolia to remove the rubbish.

People living close to the site complained they had not been able to open their windows because of the smell.

Jan Watkins, 60, described the pile as "a plague and a living nightmare".

She said: "You just couldn't open your doors or your windows. The smell was like rotting corpses."

Julie Foley of the Environment Agency said: "It's great to know that this will never be an illegal waste site again.

"We appreciate it's been frustrating for residents as the site has been cleared, and we've worked really hard to get that clearance moved on.

"But it's important to remember it's a really complex site with a long history and we've had many hurdles along the way with the clearance operation."

Timeline of events:

2011 - Waste4Fuel sets up waste site

2013 - Waste grows to a 40ft pile of 18,000 tonnes of rubbish

2014- Waste4Fuel abandons the site

2016 - Environment Agency, Bromley Council and site owners agree a land deal and clearance begins

2017 - Clearance completed