Edith Pryor puts her long life down to friends, family and a nightly glass of whisky

A great-grandmother is celebrating her 100th birthday on Christmas Day.

Edith Pryor from north London puts her long life down to friends, family and a nightly glass of whisky.

She was spending Christmas Day with her two sons, daughter, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs Pryor said: "I count myself lucky to reach 100, especially with so many wonderful people around me. There are a lot of us, but it will be a lovely, if busy, day."

Born in London in 1917, Mrs Pryor lives at Bupa Erskine Hall care home in Northwood.

Mrs Pryor was married to Edward for 60 years after meeting at college

She left school at 14 to work in a factory, before becoming a secretary at a firm that produced suitcases.

She met her husband Edward while studying shorthand and the couple were married for 60 years before he died in 2005.

Mrs Pryor said: "I'm often asked for my secret for a long life and my answer is always the same: the love of family and friends, along with a little whisky at the end of each day.

"I've always enjoyed having my birthday on Christmas. It's a lovely time of year and it's nice to have the family all together.

"Plus it's a great excuse to have two cakes."

Megan Guest, activities coordinator at Erskine Hall, said: "Edith is sharp as anything and always on the winning quiz team."