Great-grandmother Edith Pryor turns 100 on Christmas Day
A great-grandmother is celebrating her 100th birthday on Christmas Day.
Edith Pryor from north London puts her long life down to friends, family and a nightly glass of whisky.
She was spending Christmas Day with her two sons, daughter, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs Pryor said: "I count myself lucky to reach 100, especially with so many wonderful people around me. There are a lot of us, but it will be a lovely, if busy, day."
Born in London in 1917, Mrs Pryor lives at Bupa Erskine Hall care home in Northwood.
She left school at 14 to work in a factory, before becoming a secretary at a firm that produced suitcases.
She met her husband Edward while studying shorthand and the couple were married for 60 years before he died in 2005.
Mrs Pryor said: "I'm often asked for my secret for a long life and my answer is always the same: the love of family and friends, along with a little whisky at the end of each day.
"I've always enjoyed having my birthday on Christmas. It's a lovely time of year and it's nice to have the family all together.
"Plus it's a great excuse to have two cakes."
Megan Guest, activities coordinator at Erskine Hall, said: "Edith is sharp as anything and always on the winning quiz team."