A van driver has been filmed praising Hitler after an apparent parking dispute in part of London with a large population of Jewish people.

The footage, recorded in Stamford Hill, north-east London, has been passed on to the police by a Jewish neighbourhood watch group.

The driver can be heard saying: "Hitler was a great man, he knew what he was doing."

The area is known as home to a large population of orthodox Hasidic Jews.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of the neighbourhood watch group Stamford Hill Shomrim, said he was shocked.

"The words used in this anti-Semitic rant is absolutely abhorrent and disgusting", he said.

"I am deeply shocked that a person can hold and feel free to express such despicable views."

The Met Police said in a statement: "Police in Hackney received an allegation of anti-Semitic abuse against an individual in Lynmouth Road at 18:30 on 23 December."

An appointment has been made to see the complainant and no arrests have been made. Inquiries are ongoing.