Image copyright Met Police Image caption Iuliana Tudos, 22, had been missing since Christmas Eve

A woman was murdered in a public park on her way home on Christmas Eve, police have said.

The body of Iuliana Tudos, 22, was discovered in an outbuilding near the sports ground in Finsbury Park, north London, at about 16:30 GMT on Wednesday.

Ms Tudos was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

The barmaid was last seen at around 20:00 on Sunday as she headed for a bus home from Camden.

Ms Tudos, who police said was of Russian and Greek origin, was due to meet at a friend's home in Enfield, north-east London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there.

However, she never arrived and a missing person appeal was launched by Scotland Yard.

Image caption The body was found near the sports ground in Finsbury Park

A member of the public found Ms Tudos's body, police said.

Det Ch Insp Nicola Wall said: "We believe that this woman was attacked while in the park and this may have occurred on Christmas Eve.

"We are trying to establish the motive for the attack and would like to hear from anyone who has seen anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park around the Christmas holiday period."

Image caption Residents have been laying flowers near where Iuliana Tudos's body was found

On Thursday, an area of the north-east corner of Finsbury Park, close to a baseball pitch, was cordoned off and forensics officers marked out what appeared to be clothing scattered on the grass.

Ms Tudos's home in nearby Upper Tollington Park was also searched by police.

A post-mortem examination was being carried out on Thursday evening with a result expected by Friday.