Image copyright Google Image caption The 26-year-old victim was attacked as she walked home along Marsh Wall, near South Quay station.

A woman was sprayed in the face with a "strong acid solution", leaving her with life-changing injuries, police have said.

The 26-year-old was attacked as she walked home along Marsh Wall, near South Quay station, at about 19:00 GMT Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

She is being treated for burn injuries to her leg and face.

Tests confirmed the substance was a strong acid solution, police said. No arrests have been made.

The woman did not see her attacker, and police are checking CCTV in an effort to identify the suspect.