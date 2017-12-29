Image copyright Google Image caption The 25-year-old woman was struck by the police vehicle on Dalston Lane

A woman has died after she was hit by a police car that was on a call-out in east London on Boxing Day.

The victim, 25, was struck by the vehicle on Dalston Lane, Hackney, at about 23:30 GMT as officers were "attending an incident".

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital but died earlier, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said.

A spokesperson said the police watchdog had launched an investigation.

"The incident was mandatorily referred to the IPCC by the Metropolitan Police," they said.