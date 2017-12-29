London

Woman dies after being hit by police car in Hackney

  • 29 December 2017
Dalston Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The 25-year-old woman was struck by the police vehicle on Dalston Lane

A woman has died after she was hit by a police car that was on a call-out in east London on Boxing Day.

The victim, 25, was struck by the vehicle on Dalston Lane, Hackney, at about 23:30 GMT as officers were "attending an incident".

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital but died earlier, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said.

A spokesperson said the police watchdog had launched an investigation.

"The incident was mandatorily referred to the IPCC by the Metropolitan Police," they said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites