Two boys, 16, shot at takeaway in Plaistow
- 30 December 2017
Two 16-year-old boys were shot in a takeaway in east London.
The gunman opened fire in the fast food restaurant in Plaistow on Friday evening, the Met said.
One boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back, while the other sustained an injury to his leg. Both are in a stable but not life-threatening condition.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the shooting in Terrace Road at 20:40 GMT. Witnesses are asked to come forward.