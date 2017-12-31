Image copyright Met Police Image caption The man collapsed outside University College Hospital at around 16:30 GMT on Boxing Day

A photo of a man found collapsed outside a hospital has been released in a bid to find his family.

The man has been placed in an induced coma at University College Hospital, having suffered a heart attack outside the site at about 16:30 GMT on 26 December.

He is in a life-threatening condition and the Met wants to trace his family "as soon as possible".

The man is described as being of light-skinned black or Asian origin.