Image caption Theodore Johnson beat Angela Best with a claw hammer and throttled her with a dressing gown cord

A man who already had convictions for killing two women has pleaded guilty to murdering his former partner.

Theodore Johnson, 64, from Islington, north London, admitted beating Angela Best with a claw hammer and throttling her with a dressing gown cord.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey has been adjourned.

Johnson has two previous manslaughter convictions; one for pushing his wife over a balcony in 1981 and one in 1993 for strangling a partner.

The garage worker threw himself in front of a train after killing Ms Best, 51, at his Islington home on 15 December 2016.