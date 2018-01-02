Image copyright Iuliana Tudos/Facebook Image caption The body of Iuliana Tudos was discovered near the sports ground in Finsbury Park

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Iuliana Tudos, 22, was found in a disused building inside Finsbury Park, London, on 27 December.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

Kasim Lewis, 31, from north London, was charged on Tuesday and will appear before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody from an address in Dalston, east London, on Monday.

'Brilliant, bright and kind'

Pub worker Ms Tudos, known by friends as Julie or Lili, was last seen as she headed for a bus home from Camden.

She was due to meet friends in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived.

She had been working at World's End pub for eight months before she disappeared.

Brendan Lucey, operations manager, said Ms Tudos was "a brilliant, bright, kind, funny young lady, loved by us all and the wider Camden community which she served".

He added: "We are devastated and our family at World's End are grieving for the loss of our friend.

"Our thoughts are with Julie's own family and friends at this unimaginably sad time."