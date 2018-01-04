Woman, 44, stabbed to death in east London
- 4 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Redbridge, east London.
The 44-year-old victim was found on Norfolk Road at 19:09 GMT suffering from "serious stab injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the early hours of Thursday morning a 45-year-old man was arrested at an address in Newham on suspicion of murder.
Detectives said he is being held at an east London police station.