Woman, 44, stabbed to death in east London

  • 4 January 2018
New Scotland Yard sign
Image caption A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found in Seven Kings

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Redbridge, east London.

The 44-year-old victim was found on Norfolk Road at 19:09 GMT suffering from "serious stab injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the early hours of Thursday morning a 45-year-old man was arrested at an address in Newham on suspicion of murder.

Detectives said he is being held at an east London police station.

