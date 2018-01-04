Image copyright PA Image caption Police at the scene of the stabbing at Bartholomew Court, Old Street

Police investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man in north London on New Year's Day have made a second arrest.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning in Hackney on suspicion of murder.

It follows police arresting a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder, who remains in custody.

The victim was stabbed at a flat in Bartholomew Court, Islington on New Year's Day.

He has not yet been formally identified.

A second 20-year-old victim stabbed during the incident remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.