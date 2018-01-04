Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kyall Parnell was stabbed on Norwood Road, Tulse Hill

Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing on New Year's Eve in Tulse Hill, south London.

17-year-old Kyall Parnell was stabbed on Norwood Road, near the junction with Station Rise, at about 22:45 GMT.

Two boys were arrested in connection with the incident.

One 16-year-old from Lambeth was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a second 16-year-old from Thornton Heath was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

'Family devastated'

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday gave a preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound to the heart.

Police have not yet established a motive, but say an initial altercation may have begun on board a route 68 bus travelling towards Herne Hill shortly before the stabbing.

Det Insp Ian Titterrell said: "Kyall was only 17 and his death has devastated his family and those who knew him.

"We have made two arrests but we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kyall's death."