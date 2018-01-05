Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kyall Parnell (left) was stabbed in Tulse Hill, south London and Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias (right) was stabbed in Old Street

Three of the four young men who were stabbed to death in London at New Year have been named.

Eleven arrests have been made over the four separate stabbings, which happened within hours across the capital.

On New Year's Eve 17-year-old Kyall Parnell and Taofeek Lamidi, 20, were both stabbed in the heart in Tulse Hill and West Ham respectively.

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias, 20, was stabbed in the chest on New Year's Day at a flat party in Old Street.

A fourth victim, an 18-year-old man who was stabbed in Enfield, has not yet been named by police.

'Family devastated'

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Mr Parnell - who is from Thornton Heath, Croydon - have made two arrests.

One 16-year-old from Lambeth was arrested on suspicion of murder, while a second 16-year-old from Thornton Heath was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Police have not yet established a motive, but say an initial altercation may have begun on board a route 68 bus travelling towards Herne Hill shortly before the stabbing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police at the scene of a stabbing at Bartholomew Court, Old Street

Det Insp Ian Titterrell said: "Kyall was only 17 and his death has devastated his family and those who knew him.

"We have made two arrests but we are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kyall's death."

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Narvaez-Arias, who is from south London.

A 19-year-old man has been bailed while two other men - aged 18 and 19 - remain in custody.

Image copyright Joseph Payne Image caption A 17-year old boy was murdered in Norwood Road, Tulse Hill

In a statement, Mr Narvaez-Arias' family said: "Someone has taken away our only beautiful son and brother without thinking about the pain and sadness that it has caused our family and friends - especially his two-year-old sister and two older sisters aged 15 and 16.

"They all loved him unconditionally."

No arrests have been made in the investigation into the death of Mr Lamidi, from Lambeth, who was stabbed "repeatedly" on Memorial Avenue, West Ham.

Five males, aged between 17 and 21, were arrested in connection with the death of the unnamed 18-year-old victim. None have been charged with his murder.

The fatalities in the final hours of 2017 took the number of people stabbed to death in the capital last year to 80.