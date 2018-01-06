Man in 50s dies after two-car crash in London
- 6 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 50s has died in an early-morning car crash in north London, police have said.
Emergency services were called to reports of an collision involving two Mercedes cars on Chamberlayne Road, Brent, at about 00.50 GMT.
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.
The other motorist was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, the Met added.