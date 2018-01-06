Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened on Chamberlayne Road, Brent

A man in his 50s has died in an early-morning car crash in north London, police have said.

Emergency services were called to reports of an collision involving two Mercedes cars on Chamberlayne Road, Brent, at about 00.50 GMT.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Scotland Yard said.

The other motorist was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving, the Met added.