Woman hit by London bus on Oxford Street
A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a bus in central London.
The pedestrian, in her mid-20s, suffered head injuries after she was struck by the double-decker bus on the corner of Oxford Street and Vere Street at 10:50 GMT.
A London Ambulance spokesman said she was taken to a major trauma centre "as a priority".
Police cordons are in place while investigations are under way.
The Metropolitan Police said the woman's condition was not believed to be life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.