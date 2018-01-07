Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police are appealing for help in the murder of Taofeek Lamidi

Police have made a fresh appeal for information over the murder of a man who was stabbed on New Year's Eve.

Taofeek Lamidi, 20, was found at 19:37 GMT on Memorial Avenue, West Ham, after being stabbed in the heart.

His murder was one of four separate stabbings which happened within hours across London.

Officers have for the first time released an image of Mr Lamidi and urged anyone who witnessed the stabbing to contact them.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Two of the four stab victims have been named as Kyall Parnell (left) and Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias (right)

DCI Cranwell, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "Taofeek was repeatedly stabbed, and was found lying in the street suffering horrific injuries from which he did not recover.

"Violent incidents such as this have no place on London's streets, and we are urgently following up a number of lines of enquiry to trace those involved and responsible.

"We know that the victim was with a number of people at the time of the attack, and I urgently need to trace this group of young men.

"Memorial Avenue is a busy residential area close to West Ham station. I know that there were people in the area who witnessed the incident, and I need them to come forward.

"Any information provided will be treated with the strictest confidence."

Police have not yet established a motive, but say an initial altercation may have begun on board a route 68 bus travelling towards Herne Hill shortly before the stabbing.

Image copyright PA Image caption Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias, 20, was stabbed at Bartholomew Court, Old Street

Three of the four young men who were stabbed to death on the night have been named as 17-year-old Kyall Parnell, who was stabbed in the heart in Tulse Hill, 20-year-old Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias, who was stabbed in the chest on New Year's Day at a flat party in Old Street, and Mr Lamidi.

A fourth victim, an 18-year-old man who was stabbed in Enfield, has not yet been named by police.

No arrests have been made in connection with Mr Lamidi's death, but officers made two arrests in connection with the stabbing of Mr Parnell, from Croydon, three in connection with the murder of Mr Narvaez-Arias, from south London, and five in connection with the death of the unnamed 18-year-old victim.

The fatalities in the final hours of 2017 took the number of people stabbed to death in the capital last year to 80.